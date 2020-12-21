Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Poultry Giants Seek To Trim Workers' Wage-Fixing Suit

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- Tyson Foods Inc., Perdue Farms Inc. and other poultry processing companies have urged a Maryland federal judge to partially dismiss a proposed class action accusing them of a wage-fixing conspiracy, arguing the hourly workers who brought the suit didn't hold some of the jobs allegedly affected.

The group of poultry processing companies said in a motion to dismiss filed Friday that claims concerning salaried employees and workers at turkey processing plants must be tossed out of the massive proposed class action because the named plaintiffs have only ever worked as hourly employees at chicken processing plants. The companies argued the workers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!