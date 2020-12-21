Poultry Giants Seek To Trim Workers' Wage-Fixing Suit

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- Tyson Foods Inc., Perdue Farms Inc. and other poultry processing companies have urged a Maryland federal judge to partially dismiss a proposed class action accusing them of a wage-fixing conspiracy, arguing the hourly workers who brought the suit didn't hold some of the jobs allegedly affected. The group of poultry processing companies said in a motion to dismiss filed Friday that claims concerning salaried employees and workers at turkey processing plants must be tossed out of the massive proposed class action because the named plaintiffs have only ever worked as hourly employees at chicken processing plants. The companies argued the workers...

