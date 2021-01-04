Blockchain Holds Potential For Commercial Real Estate

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 6:32 PM EST) -- Blockchain technology is a digitized, distributed ledger that immutably records and shares information using software protocols and advanced cryptology. The development of blockchain-based smart contracts — self-executing software algorithms integrated into a blockchain with trigger actions based on predefined parameters — has made it possible for parties to automate the process of executing commercial transactions between counterparties in a more direct, trustworthy and efficient manner. Tokenization is the process of representing a fractional ownership interest in an asset with a blockchain-based digital token. Each such security token represents direct ownership of an asset, such as a parcel of real estate, a...

