Real Estate Rumors: AHS Residential, TJ Maxx, Capital One

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 7:18 PM EST) -- AHS Residential is hoping to rezone a piece of land in Miami-Dade County where the firm hopes to build an apartment project, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The firm is aiming to rezone 7.1 acres at Northwest Seventh Street and Northwest 71st Avenue — which is just south of Miami International Airport — from "industrial/office" to "medium high density," and could build as many as 402 apartment units there with the new zoning, according to the report. TJ Maxx has reached a deal to lease 205,306 square feet of space in Jessup, Maryland, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The deal...

