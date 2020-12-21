Woof: Petco Sued After Breach Exposed 'Unencrypted' Info

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 5:52 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Petco Animal Supplies Stores Inc. customers hit the store and its subsidiary with a putative class action Friday in California federal court, accusing it of not adequately encrypting their payment card information following a data breach that potentially compromised their accounts. The customers allege that a number of them experienced "substantial identity theft and financial fraud" after a data breach of PupBox's website, which they argue is a result of the Petco subsidiary's purported failure to implement basic security for its e-commerce platform. The proposed class claims that PupBox and Petco "chose not to invest in the technology to encrypt payment...

