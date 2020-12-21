Kirkland, Wachtell Build $10.2B PE Purchase Of RealPage

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 9:19 AM EST) -- Private equity firm Thoma Bravo will buy Texas-based property management software company RealPage Inc. for roughly $10.2 billion, including debt, in a deal unveiled Monday that was constructed by Kirkland and Wachtell. The transaction adds to Thoma Bravo's portfolio a business in Richardson, Texas-headquartered RealPage that was founded in 1998 and provides property management software, according to a statement. "RealPage's industry leading platform is critical to the real estate ecosystem and has tremendous potential going forward," Orlando Bravo, founder and managing partner for Thoma Bravo, said in a statement. "Our firm has a track record of acquiring cutting edge software providers...

