$2B Venezuelan Bond Enforcement Must Proceed, Judge Told

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 8:05 PM EST) -- Bondholders looking to collect more than $1.9 billion under defaulted Venezuelan bonds urged a New York federal judge Friday to let them forge ahead, arguing Caracas' attempt to put the sale of Citgo in a holding pattern could mean they're left behind as other creditors scramble for their share of the assets. The bondholders told U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla that staying her order enforcing the bonds while Venezuela appeals is not only unnecessary given U.S. sanctions bar them from executing on Citgo for the moment, but a stay could prejudice them in the event those sanctions are lifted....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS