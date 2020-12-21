UBH Can't Sink ERISA Suit Over Surprise Medical Bills

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 9:49 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has refused to toss a proposed class action accusing United Behavioral Health of leaving patients on the hook for surprise medical bills, ruling that the patients detailed how UBH allegedly underpaid for services it should have covered under their health plan. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers denied UBH's motion to dismiss the suit brought by five patients who claim they faced surprise costs for out-of-network health coverage after UBH failed to reimburse providers per the terms of their health plan coverage. Judge Rogers said their revised complaint better shows that UBH's use of reimbursement...

