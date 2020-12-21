NJ Beats Judge's Suit Claiming Pension Denial Violated ADA

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 10:35 PM EST) -- A state court judge who said a fellow jurist bullied and harassed her can't sue New Jersey for allegedly running afoul of disability bias law by denying her a medical pension, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton granted New Jersey's motion to toss Superior Court Judge Deborah Gross-Quatrone's Americans with Disabilities Act suit on Friday, saying the Garden State has immunity under the Constitution. "The United States Supreme Court has interpreted that language to extend to suits brought in federal court by a citizen against his/her own state, regardless of the relief sought," Judge Wigenton wrote,...

