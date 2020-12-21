Maison Kayer US Biz Strikes Deal On Coronavirus Loans

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 1:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. operator of French bakery chain Maison Kayser Monday told a New York bankruptcy judge that it has struck a deal with the Small Business Administration to get the unspent portion of its $6.7 million in coronavirus relief loans to its intended recipients. At a remote hearing counsel for Cosmoledo LLC and its unsecured creditors committee told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles they had reached an agreement in principle that would provide more than $5 million for the company's landlords and former employees, boosting creditor recoveries to as much as a third of their claims. "I think that's a little...

