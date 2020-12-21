TravelPass Settles Hotel Antitrust Claims With Caesars

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 10:30 PM EST) -- Caesars has become the latest hospitality company to cut a deal with TravelPass to resolve the booking firm's antitrust allegations in Texas federal court that major hotel chains conspired to keep it from bidding on search terms as well as the casino-resort giant's counterclaims for trademark infringement. Caesars Entertainment Corp. and TravelPass Group LLC filed their joint motion to dismiss the suit on Friday, saying the parties have resolved all their differences. The companies will bear their own costs and attorney fees, according to the filing. TravelPass in the last few months has settled its claims with other hospitality companies. U.S....

