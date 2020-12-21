7th Circ. Denies Driver's Bid To Restore $1M Award For Crash

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 10:44 PM EST) -- A man injured in a collision with a trucking company's big-rig driver was "hoisted with his own petard" when he refused to accept a reduced jury award and instead opted for a new trial in which he asked for a "symbolic verdict" and won no damages, a Seventh Circuit panel said Friday. Richard Spinnenweber had challenged an Indiana federal judge's decision to grant Red River Supply Inc.'s bid for a new trial after Spinnenweber rejected the reduction of an initial jury verdict from $1 million to $250,000. But the Seventh Circuit found that the evidence showed he potentially suffered just whiplash...

