DOJ's Visa Merger Challenge Gets Late June Trial Date

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 5:18 PM EST) -- The California federal judge presiding over the DOJ's challenge to Visa's purchase of Plaid on Monday set a June 28 kickoff to a trial estimated at 20 days, somewhat splitting the difference between the February start requested by the companies and the September start desired by the government. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White said in his order that the trial is estimated by the U.S. Department of Justice to last 20 days, but the court will determine the final estimated length at an upcoming pretrial conference. The DOJ last month said Visa's wish to commence the trial in February is...

