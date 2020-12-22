FCC Punts Fox's Bid For Permanent Waiver To Own NY Post

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 7:42 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has rejected Fox Corp.'s bid to permanently own the New York Post alongside two Big Apple-area TV stations, citing a U.S. Supreme Court fight over FCC ownership rules, but granted a temporary waiver instead. Fox has long requested an exemption from media cross-ownership rules that would preclude the company from owning both the Post and WWOR-TV in Secaucus, New Jersey, since they serve the same metro area and Fox also owns WNYW(TV) in New York. The agency has granted temporary waivers for years to own the newspaper and New Jersey station, but Fox hopes to etch the...

