Enterprise Must Face Chicago Worker's BIPA Suit

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 4:44 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday refused to toss a proposed class action accusing Enterprise Rent-A-Car's Chicago facility and its parent company of violating the state's landmark biometric privacy law with its fingerprint timekeeping system. Both Enterprise Leasing Co. of Chicago and Enterprise Holdings Inc. must face a lawsuit from former employee Dawon A. Wordlaw under the Biometric Information Privacy Act, an Illinois law requiring employers to provide certain information and get informed consent from workers before collecting biometric data like fingerprints, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah ruled. Rejecting the rental car company's contention that Wordlaw engaged in improper group...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS