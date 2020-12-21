Fed. Circ. Rejects Apple's Challenge To PTAB Review Denials

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 10:08 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday dismissed Apple's challenge to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's practice of denying patent reviews in light of parallel district court litigation, continuing a trend of shooting down such appeals. The two-page order also denied Apple's request to require the PTAB to consider the tech giant's petitions challenging 4G LTE patents owned by PanOptis without applying the so-called NHK-Fintiv rule. The rule is based on PTAB precedent that lays out when parallel infringement litigation is a reason to deny an IPR petition. The three-judge panel cited a series of decisions it handed down on Oct. 30, in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS