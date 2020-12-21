Spain Says €34M Award Over Energy Subsidies Unenforceable

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- Spain urged a D.C. federal court on Friday to toss litigation filed by a group of European funds to enforce a €33.7 million ($37.8 million) award against it, saying the award is unenforceable in the European Union under "well-settled" precedent. The country is seeking to annul the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes award issued to Cube Infrastructure Fund SICAV of Luxembourg, Demeter Partners SA of Paris and others in February 2019 over Spain's revoked renewable energy incentives. As it has done in numerous U.S. enforcement actions, Spain on Friday argued the D.C. court lacks jurisdiction to hear the...

