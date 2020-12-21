Spanish Pipe Co. Hit With $20M Suit Over False Advertising

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- A Houston manufacturer on Monday filed a proposed class action in Texas federal court against Spanish pipe maker Ulma Piping, saying Ulma is responsible for $20 million of a reduced disgorgement award for undercutting competitors with false advertising and lower prices. Ameriforge Corp. claims Ulma Piping and its U.S. unit, Ulma Piping USA Corp., should pay out the difference between a September 2019 $31 million jury verdict and the $6.7 million it was ordered to pay in a final judgment for falsely advertising its carbon steel flanges as being heat-treated in violation of the Lanham Act. In a November 2019 order,...

