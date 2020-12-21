Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Says Funds Misused In $1.4M Subdivision Project

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 7:59 PM EST) -- The man behind a subdivision development project in Texas misdirected investors' funds to another venture, eventually leading to a "total loss" for the $1.4 million project, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday.

The SEC accuses Dike Boone Nerren of violating securities law by using funds in a different way than he promised to investors. The suit, filed in Texas federal court, seeks to enjoin Nerren from future violations of securities law and require him to pay civil penalties for his alleged conduct.

Nerren is the owner and managing member of a real estate management company affiliated with some of...

Government Agencies

