Under Armour Worker's Disability Battle Headed To Trial

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 6:32 PM EST) -- A former Under Armour operations director who said he was canned because of mental health struggles sparked by a bad divorce will get his day in court, a Nashville federal judge decided Monday, finding that his case poses questions a jury should tackle. Under Armour had insisted that it had legitimate reasons for firing Eric Wanner that had nothing to do with his claimed health issues, as the company cited poor work performance, lack of leadership skills and a safety infraction. However, U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson found Monday that Wanner had made a solid enough showing that he was ushered...

