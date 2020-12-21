Ellen Barkin Agrees To Settle Suit Over Tweeted Bird-Flip Pic

Law360, New York (December 21, 2020, 5:39 PM EST) -- Actress Ellen Barkin has agreed to settle copyright claims filed by a photographer who sued after she tweeted a photo he took of her flipping the bird during convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein's criminal trial in New York City, according to a Monday filing. A lawyer representing plaintiff Steven Hirsch told Manhattan U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil in a letter that the sides have "a settlement in principle" and hope to soon discontinue the litigation. The letter was filed just under a month after Judge Vyskocil urged the sides to bury the hatchet at a Nov. 24 hearing — during which...

