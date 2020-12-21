Weinstein Accusers Say Ch. 11 Plan Would Force Releases

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 7:56 PM EST) -- Women who haven't settled their sexual misconduct allegations against former film mogul Harvey Weinstein are asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reject his movie studio's Chapter 11 plan, saying they are being unfairly forced to surrender their claims. In a motion filed Friday the Weinstein accusers claimed the Weinstein Co.'s proposed Chapter 11 plan would release third parties from liability without the consent of creditors opposed to the plan while forcing them to compete for a share of a "pathetically meager" settlement fund. "The plan seeks to stop and silence women forever from pursuing their path to justice and deprives them...

