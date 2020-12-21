SEC Says SiliconSage Targeted South Asians In $119M Fraud

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued California real estate developer SiliconSage Builders LLC and its owner Monday, alleging they targeted South Asians in the state and tricked hundreds of investors into pouring $119 million into a business weighed down by costly and unsuccessful projects. SiliconSage and its sole owner, Sanjeev Acharya, raised the money by misleading investors about the company's success and promising them "exorbitant returns," the SEC said Monday. But most of SiliconSage's real estate endeavors between 2016 and 2019 had significant cost overruns, and the company didn't make enough to pay investors what it promised, the SEC alleged...

