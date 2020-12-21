Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Says SiliconSage Targeted South Asians In $119M Fraud

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued California real estate developer SiliconSage Builders LLC and its owner Monday, alleging they targeted South Asians in the state and tricked hundreds of investors into pouring $119 million into a business weighed down by costly and unsuccessful projects.

SiliconSage and its sole owner, Sanjeev Acharya, raised the money by misleading investors about the company's success and promising them "exorbitant returns," the SEC said Monday. But most of SiliconSage's real estate endeavors between 2016 and 2019 had significant cost overruns, and the company didn't make enough to pay investors what it promised, the SEC alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!