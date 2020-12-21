Energy Savings Contractor Settles With Gov't For $11M

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 10:18 PM EST) -- A government contractor that was hired to install a variety of energy-saving upgrades in federal buildings has agreed to pay $11 million after admitting it inflated the cost of the services through a kickback scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. Schneider Electric Buildings Americas Inc., based in Carrollton, Texas, provides energy-saving solutions for buildings and data centers across the nation. The settlement it reached with the government on Thursday resolves both criminal and civil investigations into the scheme. Schneider — which had won eight contracts to install upgrades like solar panels, LED lighting and energy-efficient insulation in federal buildings — admitted...

