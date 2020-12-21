Author Says Netflix's 'Outer Banks' Ripped Off His Novel

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 11:47 PM EST) -- The creators of the Netflix teen mystery series "Outer Banks" stole the treasure hunting adventure story from a high school English teacher's novel, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Georgia federal court. Kevin Wooten, a teacher from North Carolina, said he wrote and published the adventure and mystery novel "Pennywise: The Hunt for Blackbeard's Treasure!" in May 2016. The novel is set on the Outer Banks, a group of barrier islands off the North Carolina coast, and follows a group of young adults who overcome dangerous obstacles to find a hidden treasure that was recovered from a fabled shipwreck, according to...

