US Names 100 Chinese, Russian Cos. As 'Military End Users'

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 11:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday named more than 100 Chinese and Russian companies in its inaugural list of military end users that have restricted access to sensitive U.S. technology. Exporters attempting to sell certain goods and services to companies on the "military end user" list will first have to apply for an export license, as they are deemed to carry an "unacceptable risk" of sending those items to military hands, Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security explained. "This action establishes a new process to designate military end users on the MEU list to assist exporters in screening their customers...

