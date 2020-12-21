DHS Scolded Over 'Radio Silence' In Travel Ban Case

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 10:04 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge came out swinging at the start of a remote hearing on Monday, excoriating the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for "basically ignoring" a series of court orders to produce documents regarding President Donald Trump's expansion of his controversial travel ban policy. U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who raised the possibility of sanctioning the agency, criticized DHS' "radio silence" over the status of materials subject to her orders. Since the judge issued her first order in May, DHS hasn't done anything but simply cut and paste verbatim responses in joint status reports, even though the plaintiffs indicated they would accept a narrower search for documents,...

