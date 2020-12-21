Feds Say NY Pharmacy Owners' $30M Scam Exploited Virus

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 11:20 PM EST) -- Two New York-area pharmacy owners were charged in a federal indictment unsealed Monday with exploiting emergency codes implemented due to COVID-19 while engaging in a $30 million fraud scheme involving fake claims for an expensive cancer drug. Peter Khaim, 40, and Arkadiy Khaimov, 37, both of Forest Hills, New York, each were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Khaim is also charged with two counts of concealment money laundering and one count of aggravated identity thief, while Khaimov is also charged with two counts...

