Instacart Can Arbitrate Delivery Drivers' Wage Claims

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 7:48 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge decided Monday that a proposed class of delivery drivers and paid shoppers must individually arbitrate claims that Instacart misclassified them as independent contractors to avoid paying them minimum wage, overtime and other benefits. U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. ruled in the 13-page order that three Instacart workers are bound to arbitration because they signed employment agreements containing arbitration provisions. "Each of the plaintiffs' operative agreements includes provisions in which the shopper agrees to pursue any claims against Instacart only in their individual capacities, rather than as part of a class action or other representative matter,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS