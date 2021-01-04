Calif. Federal Forum Clause Rulings Are Good News For Cos.

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its game-changing decision in Cyan Inc. v. Beaver County Employees Retirement Fund, in which the court ruled that state courts have concurrent jurisdiction over claims brought under the Securities Act of 1933.[1] In the wake of Cyan, there has been a sharp increase in Securities Act class action lawsuits brought in state courts. As a result, many companies proceeding with an initial public offering have opted to add a federal forum selection clause to their certificate of incorporation, requiring that any claims asserted under the Securities Act be brought exclusively in federal court. These...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS