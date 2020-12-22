Tribe Members Sue Feds As Part Of Fund Mishandling Deal

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 11:04 PM EST) -- Members of four Native American tribes have filed a new suit in D.C. federal court as part of a plan to settle long-running litigation over the federal government's alleged mismanagement of a fund set up to compensate the tribes for lands ceded to the government. In a proposed class action Monday, members of the White Earth Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians of North Dakota, the Chippewa Cree Indians of the Rocky Boy's Reservation and the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians hit the heads of the U.S. Department of the Interior and the...

