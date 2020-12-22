Chubb On Hook For Full Fatal Crash Deal, 5th Circ. Affirms

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Monday affirmed that a Chubb Ltd. primary insurer must reimburse an excess carrier for its over $7 million share of their mutual policyholder's settlement of a suit over a deadly truck crash, because the Chubb unit negligently rejected an earlier offer to settle the crash case within its $2 million policy limit. A three-judge panel of the appellate court upheld U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison's decision last year that Chubb unit Ace American Insurance Co. unreasonably refused to settle the underlying wrongful death action against policyholder The Brickman Group Ltd., a landscaping company, within the $2...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS