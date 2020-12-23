UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (December 23, 2020, 3:24 PM GMT) -- This past week in London has seen JP Morgan sue the U.K.'s tax authority, two COVID-19 test makers battle over trademarks, and a Puerto Rican bank prepare for fresh litigation against Venezuela's state-owned oil giant. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services JP Morgan Europe Ltd. (Claiming In Its Capacity As Trustee Of The U.K. Schroder Funds) v. The Commissioners For Her Majesty's Revenue And Customs JP Morgan Europe Ltd. — claiming in its capacity as trustee of the U.K. Schroder Funds — filed a Part 7 claim against Britain's tax collecting agency. Schroder is a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS