Ripple Says SEC Has 'Voted To Attack Crypto' With New Suit

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 10:51 AM EST) -- Fintech startup Ripple said Monday night that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission plans to launch an enforcement action claiming the sale of the company's flagship digital currency violated federal securities laws. The SEC has yet to publicly respond to the claim and declined to comment when reached Tuesday morning, but Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said in a tweet on Monday that the regulator had "voted to attack crypto," apparently referring to a forthcoming civil suit alleging that Ripple's signature XRP was sold as an unregistered security. Minutes after Garlinghouse's tweet, Ripple general counsel Stuart Alderoty posted a summary of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS