SEC Takes Defiant Ripple To Court Over $1.4B In Token Sales

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 10:51 AM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued one of the biggest players in the cryptocurrency space on Tuesday for raising $1.39 billion with the sale of its signature digital currency. Ripple, a fintech startup based in San Francisco, beat the regulator to the punch on Monday night when its CEO announced that the commission had "voted to attack crypto" with an imminent enforcement action claiming that the ongoing sale of Ripple's digital token, XRP, constituted an unregistered securities offering. Today, the SEC voted to attack crypto. Chairman Jay Clayton - in his final act - is picking winners and trying to...

