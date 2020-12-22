Latham, White & Case Drive $1.9B SPAC Deal For Lidar Co.

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- Sensor technology provider Ouster said Tuesday it has agreed to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, in a $1.9 billion deal guided by Latham & Watkins and White & Case. Formed in 2015, San Francisco-based Ouster Inc. specializes in the development of light detection and ranging, or lidar, sensors that use laser light pulses to measure distances between objects. It serves industries including automotive, industrial automation, smart infrastructure and robotics. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. is a SPAC backed by real estate investment and operating company Colonnade Properties. The SPAC raised $200 million in an initial public offering that...

