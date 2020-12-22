Co. Wants Redo On 3rd Circ. Joint Employer Ruling In OT Suit

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 2:29 PM EST) -- A payroll company has asked a Third Circuit panel to rethink a ruling that found the company had to face an overtime class and collective action from Medicaid-funded home care workers in Pennsylvania, arguing the decision misapplied a key test to find the company was a joint employer. The motion Public Partnerships LLC filed Monday asked the appeals court panel to reconsider a ruling from earlier this month that revived a lawsuit alleging the company denied overtime pay to workers who care for people in their homes as part of a Medicaid program. PPL argued the panel ignored key evidence showing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS