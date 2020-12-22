GAO Rejects Office Supplier's $21M Air Force Contract Protest

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 5:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has rejected a protest by a California office supplier that alleged it was improperly outbid for a $21 million Air Force contract by vendors that sell Hewlett-Packard ink cartridges and Lexmark products that aren't from Trade Agreements Act-designated countries. In an 11-page decision dated Dec. 18, the GAO concluded that the Air Force properly evaluated contract bids for digital printing and imaging products and rejected Coast to Coast Computer Products Inc.'s claims that the Air Force wrongly awarded contracts to five vendors whose products come from Malaysia, which is not a TAA-designated country. The GAO noted...

