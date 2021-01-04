A&O Shifts Blame To PwC, Stadium Owners In £12M Lawsuit

Law360, London (January 4, 2021, 4:22 PM GMT) -- Allen & Overy LLP has argued that it is not responsible for commercial decisions made by PricewaterhouseCoopers and the owners of London's former Olympic stadium that led to a £12 million ($16.4 million) lawsuit against the law firm over a loss-making lease deal. The owners of the former Olympic stadium blame Allen & Overy for drafting an agreement they allege has left them exposed to a costly dispute. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) The Magic Circle firm said that the stadium's landlords had control over the 99-year lease agreement with West Ham United, a Premier League soccer team, a deal that costs the...

