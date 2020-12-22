Atty Can't Duck Payment To Receiver In Spat With Old Firm

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 8:01 PM EST) -- Texas' First Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld a trial court's order that a Houston lawyer must pay fees and costs to a receiver in a dispute with his former law firm. Abraham Watkins Nichols Sorrels Agosto & Friend — which is now Abraham Watkins Nichols Sorrels Agosto Aziz & Stogner — moved to get a receiver appointed in the matter after former partner Sean Roberts went six years without paying a November 2013 judgment in its favor in a lending dispute. The appellate court wrote that because the receiver fees were awarded in accordance to the terms in an unchallenged...

