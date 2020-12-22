Albright Affirms MV3 Gets Nothing From Roku Post-Trial

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 6:11 PM EST) -- Texas federal Judge Alan Albright has definitively enshrined Roku's win in a suit by MV3 over a streaming patent, entering final judgment and ending MV3's determined fight for a new trial, at least for now. Judge Albright entered final judgment on Monday following a Western District of Texas jury's October verdict for Roku Inc. in MV3 Partners LLC's $41 million suit over a patent that relates to screen-mirroring and screen-casting technology. After Roku "moved for entry of judgment on the verdict of the jury, … [t]he court orders, adjudges and decrees that plaintiff, MV3 Partners LLC take nothing by its suit,"...

