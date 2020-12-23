Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AbbVie Tells 7th Circ. Asserting Rights Isn't 'Patent Thicket'

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 7:32 PM EST) -- AbbVie and other pharmaceutical companies are urging the Seventh Circuit to uphold their antitrust win in Humira buyers' suit over the drug's alleged "patent thicket," arguing that the buyers are challenging "run-of-the-mill" patent enforcement conduct the U.S. Supreme Court has already blessed.  

The pharmaceutical companies told the court on Monday that the Humira buyers' claim that AbbVie built a "patent thicket" around its blockbuster immunosuppressant drug and cut deals to keep would-be competitors from entering the market is "unprecedented, unsupported, and illogical," and that a lower court was right to dismiss them.  

"Accepting [the buyers'] novel theory would fundamentally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!