JAMS' Impartiality In Monster Fight In Question, Court Hears

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 10:01 PM EST) -- A former distributor for Monster Energy is arguing that arbitration provider JAMS violated its neutrality obligations when it supported the energy drink behemoth in its bid for the U.S. Supreme Court to revive its $3 million arbitral award, a petition that was ultimately rejected earlier this year. Olympic Eagle Distributing asked a California court to instead find another arbitration provider to adjudicate its dispute with Monster, arguing Monday that an amicus brief filed by JAMS and its "neutrals" in the case before the high court meant that the alternative dispute resolution company had taken the "unprecedented step" to choose sides in the dispute....

