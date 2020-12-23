Renters Can't Dodge Landlord's RICO Suit Over Pot Operation

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 2:11 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge has denied a renewed attempt by a group of renters accused of running a criminal marijuana operation in a rented home to throw out their landlord's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act lawsuit, reprimanding the group for attempting to use the same arguments that were already dismissed by a previous judge. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenly Kiya Kato wrote in a Monday order that the renewed motion to dismiss made by A-Z Realty & Investment Corp., Dongyan Zheng, and Jennifer Whelan failed to mention the facts and circumstances included in their prior motion and its outcome....

