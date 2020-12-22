Hana Financial Drops $669M On Stake In Seattle Building

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 7:32 PM EST) -- South Korea-based Hana Financial Group picked up a 95% stake in a Seattle office property from developer Skanska for roughly $669 million, according to an announcement from Skanska on Tuesday. The deal is for a 95% interest in the so-called 2+U property, a roughly 703,000-square-foot office tower that also includes retail space on the ground floor. Tenants at the property include Indeed.com, Qualtrics, Spaces and Dropbox Inc. Skanska USA Commercial Development sold the majority stake in the building, the companies said Tuesday. "Construction of 2+U began in the second quarter of 2017. Both exterior and interior elements were completed in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS