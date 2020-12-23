CFIUS Eyes A Laser Focus On Chinese Players In 2021

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 3:34 PM EST) -- The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States is slated to ramp up its emphasis on inbound transactions that involve either Chinese companies or entities with significant ties to China, particularly when those inbound bets feature intellectual property or sensitive technology, even if the new administration's approach is quieter. CFIUS, an interagency committee chaired by the U.S. Treasury secretary, is charged with reviewing foreign mergers, acquisitions and other investments for national security concerns and can require mitigation or recommend that a deal be blocked or unwound. The committee's reach was recently broadened by the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act...

