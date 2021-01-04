Key Issues In High Court's Review Of NCAA Antitrust Ruling

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- On Dec. 16, the U.S. Supreme Court granted certiorari in NCAA v. Alston and American Athletic Conference v. Alston, cases that could change the landscape of college sports. By way of background, the case derives from lawsuits brought by Division I football and basketball student-athletes alleging that the NCAA and athletic conferences violated antitrust law by limiting the compensation that schools can offer student-athletes. In March 2019, U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California held that the NCAA's limits on benefits related to education such as computers, science equipment, musical instruments, and...

