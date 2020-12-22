Security Guard Says Black Activism, Bisexuality Got Him Fired

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 7:22 PM EST) -- A Black former security officer sued Georgia-based Jackson Protection Agency on Tuesday, alleging he was canned after company leadership learned about his bisexuality and his racial justice advocacy from a HuffPost article. Jedidiah Brown, a Chicago activist who was profiled by HuffPost three years ago for his racial justice work, said the security firm's chief executive, Ronnie Jackson, cut him loose in June after stumbling upon the article. The lengthy profile outlines Brown's activities challenging gun violence against Black communities, among other advocacy work, and notes that Brown is bisexual. When Brown was fired, he said Jackson made clear it was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS