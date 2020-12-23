Judge's 'Inappropriate' Nassar Comments Don't Nix Sentence

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 8:35 PM EST) -- A split Michigan state appellate court turned down a resentencing bid from convicted sexual abuser and former sports doctor Larry Nassar, finding Tuesday that while the lower court judge made "wholly inappropriate" comments in sentencing him to up to 175 years in prison, she did not show bias. During Nassar's sentencing in January 2018, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina stated that if cruel and unusual punishment were allowed under the U.S. Constitution, she "would allow someone or many people to do to him what he did to others," and said, "I've just signed your death warrant," as she handed down the sentence, set...

