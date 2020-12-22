Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Court Skeptical That Migrant Minors Aim To Redo Flores

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 11:23 PM EST) -- A California federal judge indicated Tuesday that she is inclined to reject the government's argument that she should end a 2018 suit brought to protect the due process rights of unaccompanied migrant children because it seeks a "judicial rewrite" of the landmark 1997 Flores agreement, saying the case covers new territory.

During a videoconference hearing, U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee issued a lengthy oral tentative ruling in the case, saying she was likely to deliver summary judgment wins to the plaintiffs on a number of claims, to the government on others, and not to issue summary judgments to either on a few....

