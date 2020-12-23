Tenn. City Sues Netflix, Hulu For Wireline Fees

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 7:55 PM EST) -- The city of Knoxville, Tennessee, has lodged a proposed class action against Netflix and Hulu, accusing the streaming giants of failing to pay required municipal fees for using public broadband wireline facilities to deliver their content to customers there. The complaint filed Dec. 22 in Tennessee federal court alleged that Netflix and Hulu are required by the Competitive Cable and Video Service Act to pay municipalities, counties or both a video service provider fee of up to 5% percent of their gross revenue. When subscribers want to stream Netflix or Hulu, the internet-connected device being used would send a request to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS